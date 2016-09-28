A 63-year-old woman was beaten to death, allegedly by her former husband, at Vilappilsala on Tuesday.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Soshanna from Kunnupuram, near Vilappilsala. The police arrested her former husband, Yesudas, 71. The incident occurred around 3 p.m.

Ownership of house

The police said the duo had been engaged in a legal battle over the ownership of the house since their divorce 10 years ago. Yesudas had been residing in the house and Soshanna had moved the court. A recent court order purportedly provided her with equal ownership of the house.

On Tuesday, Soshanna had arrived with a few workers reportedly to demolish and redevelop a portion of the house.

Following argument

This resulted in an argument, following which Yesudas allegedly bludgeoned her.

Though she was rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital, her life could not be saved.

The accused will be produced in court on Wednesday, the police said.