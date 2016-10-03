The government’s policy is to balance development and environmental protection, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. He was speaking after the State-level inauguration of the Wildlife Week celebrations here on Sunday.

He said that environmental laws would be followed strictly. The government would not allow reclaiming of paddy and wetland and encroachments on forests. A strong stand as in environmental protection would be taken in developmental initiatives too. Legally permissible actions would be taken in unavoidable cases where forestland and rivers were required to be reclaimed.

Forest Minister K. Raju said that the government had been able to cut down on encroachment and poaching.