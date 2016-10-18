Journalism students’ questions touched upon latest controversies too

Journalists are often the only line of defence society has against corruption, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) Director Jacob Thomas has said. They should ensure that institutions such as the VACB and the Central Bureau of Investigation do not get hijacked by vested interests, he said.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the new batches of the Press Club Institute of Journalism here.

Citing the examples of Sanjay Kapoor, who exposed the Jain hawala scandal of the 1990s, and Vineeth Narain, whose Public Interest Litigation demanding a probe into the same scandal led to several ministers and bureaucrats being charged with corruption, Mr. Thomas asked the students to carry forward the legacy.

Interactive session

The inauguration was followed by an interactive session, where the Vigilance director answered queries from the new students on topics ranging from the methods he follows to staying calm in the face of difficulties, to the Finance Inspection Wing’s detection of financial irregularities during his tenure as Port Director.

On the last query, he said the irregularities were the result of activities undertaken by vested interests after he had completed his tenure. He said he had installed solar panels at the offices of the Ports Department to create a department powered entirely by clean energy. The plan included harnessing of wind and tidal energy as well. He had invited more tenders for the project, but he left the department before its completion.

When asked whether he thought the resignation of E.P. Jayarajan from the Cabinet following nepotism charges reflected the integrity of the present government, Mr. Thomas said zero tolerance to corruption was the official policy of the new legislative Assembly, and Mr. Jayarajan’s resignation was a result of this policy.

Lawyer-scribe face-off

On the ongoing face-off between lawyers and journalists, he said that the issue was the result of a deficiency of empathy-related cognitive skills that prevented both parties from understanding each other’s point of view.