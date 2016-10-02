A week-long intensive cleaning and sanitation drive will be organised across the State on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, jointly by the Health Department, Local Self Government Department, and the Suchitwa Mission.

A surge in infectious diseases is expected in the State with the arrival of the northeast monsoon and from Oct 2 to 7, health workers will take up intensive cleaning activities across the State, with a focus on source reduction . The workers will visit houses,offices, institutions, and public places to check for mosquito breeding sites and to eliminate these with community participation.

On October 6 and 7, total chlorination of wells and drinking water sources and drinking water storage houses will be taken up.

Medical officers of the Health Department will lead the programme in districts, along with people’s representatives and local body members.