City to be lit up for the festival, switch-on at Kanakakkunnu palace today

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the week-long Onam celebrations on Monday at a function to be held at the Nishagandhi auditorium at 6.30 p.m.

Singer Yesudas will be the chief guest.

Electricity Minister Kadakampally Surendran, the head of the organising committee, will switch on the illuminations at Kanakakkunnu palace on Sunday at 6.30 p.m.

The Onam pageantry to mark the conclusion of the week-long Onam celebrations will be held on September 18.

The procession which will start from the Kowdiar Palace at 5.30 p.m. will conclude at Attakulangara. More than 70 floats representing various departments will be part of the procession, said Mr. Surendran, after an overview meeting of the procession here on Saturday.

The procession will have displays of temple and other religious art forms of Kerala. The floats will portray contemporary issues that the State is facing. Central government institutions, State government institutions, local self-government institutions, cooperatives, banks, and private institutions would take out floats for the procession. The maximum height of the floats has been fixed at 16 feet, as they have to pass under the Pazhavangadi flyover.

Events to be held in 30 venues

The cultural events as part of Onam will be held in 30 venues. In addition to the venues in the city, there will be additional venues in Attingal, Kazhakuttam, Nedumangad, Pallichal and Neyyatinkara. The transgender community will take part in the events for the first time.

Nishagandhi will be the main venue of the cultural events. There will be a special venue for women and children at Shanghumugham beach.

The ‘Thiruvarangu’ in Kanakakkunnu will stage folk arts like Poothappadathullal, Kambadi kali, Kurathiyattam, Kakkarassi Nadakam, Pakkanarattam, Theyyam, Kolam thullal and Poorakkali. Various events will also be held at the ‘Nattarangu,’ ‘Sopanam’ and the Sooryakanthi mini stage here.

The Kanakakkunnu palace auditorium will become a venue for classical music with 15 major artistes lined up for the week. Kathakali performances will be at Theerthapada mandapam and VJT hall will host dramas and poetry evenings. Classical dance performances will be held at the Vyloppilly Samskrithi Bhavan. University College auditorium will also host dramas.

The other venues are Peroorkada Bapuji library, Sreevaraham, Veli tourist village, Nedumangad parking yard compound, Pallichal Madavoorpara boat club grounds, Kazhakuttam palace compound, Attingal municipal grounds, Neyyattinkara municipal stadium and Sri Chithira Thirunal park at Fort.