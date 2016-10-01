Talks on PAPto continue

: The Tamil Nadu government is expected to respond positively to the State government’s bid to review the Parambikualam-Aliyar pact to share water between the two States, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. Replying to a submission on the need to review the pact in the Assembly on Friday, Mr. Vijayan said talks were on at the level of the Chief Minister, Ministers and officials.

They were expected to draw a positive response from the Tamil Nadu government. As per the agreement, the water level in the Chalakkudy river should be mandatorily maintained at 2,663 ft. This year, till September, it had reached only 2,651.4 ft. — Special Correspondent