Tahsildars asked to prepare priority listts

The District Collector instructed tahsildars and grama panchayat secretaries to submit immediately a priority list of regions facing serious drought so as to install drinking water kiosks in these regions.

He was speaking at a meeting chaired at the Collectorate to assess the drought situation in the district.

The Collector said the list has to be prepared in such a way as to make drinking water accessible to more people in the seriously affected areas.

The grama panchayat presidents have to oversee the preparation of the list. The revenue and local self- government departments will be tasked with bringing water to these areas.

Coordination

Deputy collectors have been given the responsibility of each taluk for the co-ordination of the activities.

The tankers which carry drinking water will be fitted with GPS.

The village officer, grama panchayat secretary and the people’s representative concerned have to approve the trip sheets.

The tanks currently in possession of the Revenue Department will be used to set up the kiosks.

The Collector has also given instructions for the cleaning up of all public water sources and tanks using MGNREGS workers.

Commercial use

The commercial use of water from public sources has been prohibited.