Waste management through treatment at source and by the use of community aerobic bins were some of the suggestions that came up as part of a consultation meeting organised on Monday with experts from the waste management sector as part of the submission of the city Corporation’s Smart City proposals to the Central Government. According to the experts, 70 – 75 percent of waste generated in the city can be processed right at the source. Another suggestion was to set up resource recovery centres in different parts of the city to collect non-biodegradable waste.

Vanchiyoor Babu, the Chairman of the Corporation’s development committee presided over the meeting. Ganesh Kumar, MLA, spoke.