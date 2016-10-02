Rs. 10 crore allocated forproject in State Budget

The part of the Amayizhinjan canal, from Kannammoola to Akkulam will get a new lease of life, if the Major Irrigation Department’s current plan for a walkway running parallel to it goes according to plan.

The Detailed Project Report is almost finalised, clearing the way for the first phase of the project to be executed this year.

The walkway is proposed for the stretch of the Amayizhinjan canal which runs for a distance of 5.43 km, starting from Kannammoola and draining into the Akkulam Lake. The department is planning to execute the first phase of the project this year, for a distance of 1.7 kilometres running from Nellikuzhi bridge to Edathara bridge.

The project involves cleaning up of the canal, strengthening of the sides and then the construction of the tiled walkway. Some amount of dredging has to be done too to increase the depth at most places, as sludge depositing has blocked the channels.

According to officials involved with the project, one of the issues they will be facing is the availability of land, as there are several areas which have been encroached upon and some others owned by private parties.

“Some of the land along the way is owned by private parties. These have to be acquired by the Revenue Department for us to take up the work. The soil also has to be tested as there is a thick layer of clay deposits, which could affect the construction,” says Balachandran, Assistant Executive Engineer of the Major Irrigation Department.

An amount of Rs.10 crore has been allocated for the project in the State Budget for the current financial year. An additional Rs.5 crore has been allocated for a new bridge at Nellikkuzhi, connecting Anayara and Kannammoola.

Another challenge for the Department will be to find a way to keep the canal clean even after clean-up.

The Amayizhinjan canal has seen its share of clean-up programmes, but most often it has returned back to its previous state or even worse as the dumping of waste has continued unabated.

Pipes draining waste also point to the canal from both sides.