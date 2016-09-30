Railways plan SMS alert on vacant berths

Railways are to roll out the facility of transfer of berths remaining vacant after second charting at the originating station to the subsequent stations for clearing the wait-listed passengers at such stations.

Under the new system, the Passenger Reservation System system will automatically allot vacant berths available at the originating stations after preparation of second chart to the subsequent railway stations from where wait-listed passengers will board the train.

The commuter will get an SMS on the registered mobile number indicating the coach and berth number allotted, according to Railways. This will help passengers boarding at ‘roadside stations’ to get confirmed berths, according to railways.

At present, they get berths only if confirmed berths from the pooled quota (PQ) allotted to the station are cancelled. Travelling Ticket Examiners now allots vacant berths on board after the departure of the train only up to the next station where quota is available. In case no person boards the train at the next station he can further allot/extend the same to the next quota station. About 3 lakh berths go unutilised a year now despite their being a demand at intermediate stations. — Special Correspondent