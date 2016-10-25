Business meet in Kochi

Products and technologies from Kerala’s key manufacturing sectors will be showcased before potential buyers at Vyapar 2017, a major Business-to-Business meet scheduled to take place in Kochi from February 2 to 4 next year.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan released the official logo of the event at his office here in the presence of Additional Chief Secretary (Industries) Paul Antony, Special Secretary (Industries) Sanjay Kaul, and Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) managing director M. Beena, among others.

Vyapar 2017 will focus on promoting products from sectors as varied as food processing, handlooms, textiles and garments, rubber, coir, ayurveda and herbal products, electrical and electronics as also traditional sectors such as handicrafts and bamboo.