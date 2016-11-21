The Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) here added another feather to its cap on Friday, when Dr. Anil Bhardwaj, Director of the Space Physics Laboratory at the centre, was awarded the Infosys Prize 2016 in Physical Sciences.

The award, instituted by the Infosys Science Foundation (ISF) to celebrate outstanding researchers and scientists, was presented to Dr. Bhardwaj in recognition of his contributions in the field of planetary sciences and exploration, including his work on the Chandrayaan-1 and Mars Orbiter Missions, and on planetary X-ray emissions. Dr. Bhardwaj is one among the six recipients of the award presented in different categories.

Planetary exploration, the study of the processes that occur on other planets, was the key to unlocking the mysteries of the past and future evolution of the Earth, he told The Hindu.

His pioneering study of the nature and origin of planetary X-rays led to the detection of X-rays from the rings of Saturn and X-ray flare from Jupiter and Saturn, suggesting that the giant planets act as ‘mirrors,’ which could be used to study the unseen hemisphere of the Sun.

Presently, he is working on the upcoming Chandrayaan-2 mission and the Indian solar mission, Aditya. Having completed his education from Lucknow and Banaras Hindu Universities, Dr. Bhardwaj has been a part of VSSC for over two decades now.

On his time in Thiruvananthapuram, he said that the peaceful atmosphere free of the hassles of life in metros, combined with the good mix of scientific research and higher education institutes in the capital city created a fantastic working environment, enabling him to achieve this award and other recognitions.

The unique culture and environment of Kerala present a conducive atmosphere for scientists and other intellectuals to interact and develop ideas, he said.