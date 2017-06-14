Vizhinjam package to help all: Minister

more-in

The Vizhinjam package will be implemented by the government in a way beneficial to all those who have surrendered land and buildings, or have been displaced, lost their livelihood or affected by the upcoming Vizhinjam International Multi-purpose Deepwater Seaport, Minister for Fisheries and Harbour Engineering J. Mercikutty Amma has said.

The government will also ensure that the existing fishing harbour is not affected in any way by the seaport.

Addressing a meeting of people’s representatives held at the Durbar Hall of the Secretariat on Tuesday to discuss the implementation of the Vizhinjam package, the Minister said the government was hopeful of further strengthening the fishing harbour.

Adani Vizhinjam Ports Ltd. (AVLP) of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. (APSEZ), the private multi-port operator entrusted with the task of building the superstructure and operating the seaport, has been asked to provide a separate gateway to the fishing harbour. “The government is firm on the separate gateway for the fishing harbour and there is no need for any apprehension,” she said.

Land acquisition

The Fisheries Minister said the District Collector would be entrusted with the job of acquiring land for rehabilitation of the displaced. A 17-member Programme Implementation Unit with representation of all departments will be set up for execution of the Vizhinjam package. Priority will be given to those residing in Tier I and II of the 50m coast while selecting the beneficiaries. It is estimated that 3,000-odd houses will come under this category.

Along with the rehabilitation, job-oriented schemes will also be rolled out for the affected. The Minister pointed out that a women empowerment survey had already been conducted for working out schemes.

The Minister issued directions to the Additional District Magistrate to provide facilities in the relief centres set up for those affected by sea erosion in the district and to set up temporary toilets.

The meeting was informed that the government had hiked the compensation for fishermen who are killed in accidents to ₹10 lakh from December. The Minister urged people’s representatives and trade union leaders to take steps to enrol the fisherfolk in the welfare fund.

Shashi Tharoor, MP, legislators V. S. Sivakumar, M. Vincent, Deputy Mayor Rakhi Ravikumar and councillors attended the meeting.