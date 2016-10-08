The City Shadow Police on Friday arrested a 44-year-old man on charge of duping lakhs of rupees from hundreds of people after promising them jobs abroad. The accused has been identified as Anilkumar.

The police said he was running a fake recruitment agency called Express Travels at Maruthankuzhy. He had put up advertisements in newspapers about openings at the Qatar airport. Young job aspirants who used to respond to these advertisements were asked to pay an advance of Rs.10,000 in cash and to transfer Rs.70,000 to the bank accounts that he had opened. The applicants were usually asked to come to the Thiruvananthapuram airport to collect the visa and the flight tickets, where they were told that the trip was being postponed.

Several such applicants were duped of their money, according to the police. Anilkumar had been staying under fake identities in various hotels over the past few weeks. He was nabbed from a hotel in Kazhakuttam.