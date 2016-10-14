The spate of violence unleashed by “criminal gangs” of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) across the State should be stopped immediately, the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) State Secretariat has said in a press release. The DYFI alleged that RSS and BJP activists committed several acts of violence under the garb of the hartal. An ambulance belonging to the DYFI, which was taking a patient to the hospital, was attacked and damaged. This is the first time that an ambulance was attacked in the State, said the statement.

The release said that attempts were made to murder DYFI activists in Thiruvananthapuram and Palakkad on Thursday. DYFI activists S.P. Arun, Praveen, Pradeep, and Karthika were injured in an attack led by RSS activists and BJP councillors. At Ottapalam in Palakkad, DYFI activists Sivarajan and Kiran were injured in attacks.