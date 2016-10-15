The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) on Friday told a special court here that it had opened a preliminary criminal inquiry against former Industries Minister E. P. Jayarajan on the suspicion of corruption and nepotism.

Mr. Jayarajan’s decision to appoint two of his close relatives to top posts in public sector units had caused a public uproar and cost him his Cabinet berth. It also put the VACB on the hot seat after the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) filed separate petitions demanding an anti-corruption inquiry against the powerful ruling front politician from Kannur.

Inquiry Commissioner and Special Judge A. Baharudeen directed the agency to submit its progress report in the case on Monday. The agency would soon have to tell the court whether its preliminary inquiry had revealed, prima facie, a cognisable offence. If so, the VACB would have to file a First Information Report (FIR) against Mr. Jayarajan under the Prevention of Corruption Act and Indian Penal Code.

Mr. Jayarajan’s relatives had quit their posts in the face of harsh public criticism. Nevertheless, the agency would have to submit whether Mr. Jayarajan had attempted to cause undue pecuniary advantage to his kith and kin. If so, the relatives could also be arraigned as accused in the case.