Officials say sufficient legal ground for inquiry against Industries Minister E.P. Jayarajan

The prospect of an anti-corruption inquiry against embattled Industries Minister E. P. Jayarajan appeared to intensify on Wednesday.

Mr. Jayarajan had come under a cloud after the Opposition moved the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) to investigate him on the suspicion of showing unfair preference to his relatives in appointments to top posts in public sector units.

Two of them subsequently resigned in the face of public criticism. However, the political wrangling surrounding the alleged “keeping it in the family” appointments has only broadened.

If the avalanche of social media posts on the issue were any indication, the controversy has resonated profoundly among the large segment of educated but unemployed youth in the State who overwhelmingly felt they were short-changed.

Officials said the VACB had sought the opinion of its in-house legal advisers on the best tack to process the complaints filed against Mr. Jayarajan by Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala and the Bharathiya Janata Party.

They said the mandarins in the agency appeared to be increasingly of the view that there was sufficient legal ground to open a preliminary anti-corruption inquiry against the Minister on the suspicion of nepotism and criminal misconduct on the part of a public servant.

The agency could also not easily discount the allegation that the “preferential appointments” violated the spirit of Article 14 of the Constitution.

They said that, on the face of it, the allegations against Mr. Jayarajan could attract the provisions of Section 13 and Section 15 of the Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA).

A preliminary inquiry would enable the agency to find out the circumstances surrounding the appointment of Mr. Jayarajan’s relative, Sudheer Nambiar, to the post of managing director, Kerala State Industrial Enterprises, and also his subsequent removal.

Such a probe would also dwell on the question whether the Minister had attempted to cause undue pecuniary advantage to his relatives and ignored the eligibility criteria in their appointments. The issue has also evolved as a benchmark test for VACB director Jacob Thomas who has repeatedly and, a few times, theatrically aired his resolve to fight high-level corruption.