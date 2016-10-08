VACB given 30 days to submit inquiry report

A special court here on Friday ordered the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) to inquire into the allegation that Additional Chief Secretary K.M. Abraham had repeatedly failed to report his assets to the government.

Inquiry Commissioner and Special Judge, Vigilance, A. Badarudeen passed the order on the basis of a complaint filed by Jomon Puthenpurackal, a public interest litigant.

Property statement

Mr. Puthenpurackal submitted an RTI document that purportedly revealed that Mr. Abraham had not filed his property statement during the 1988-94 period. He was yet to reveal the assets owned by his wife and daughter, he alleged adding that he had moved the government on May 25, 2015 demanding action against Mr. Abraham for his perceived dereliction of duty. However, there was no action and he was constrained to move the court.

Mr. Puthenpurackal alleged in his complaint that Mr. Abraham had amassed wealth disproportionate to his income.

He alleged that Mr. Abraham owned prime real estate in Kerala and Mumbai in the name of his family and the government was unaware of the properties. The judge gave the VACB 30 days to submit its inquiry report.

