CPI(M) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has, in a press note, demanded that the government file a review petition in the Supreme Court on the Soumya murder case verdict which commuted the death sentence given to Govindachamy.

The Supreme Court verdict is unfortunate and one that raises serious concerns about the safety of women.The verdict gives a very dangerous message. Both the sessions court and the High Court had awarded the death sentence to the accused, he said.

The commutation of the sentence has come about in a nation where most important laws were passed giving importance to womanhood. The lawyer who argued the prosecution side in the Supreme Court was former High Court judge Joseph Thomas, who was appointed by the previous UDF government. It should be probed how such a verdict came about despite such a prominent lawyer’s involvement in the case, Mr. Balakrishnan said.

Sudheeran shocked

The Supreme Court verdict has shocked Kerala, KPCC president V.M. Sudheeran has said. There has been a great error on the part of the government and it lawyers who handled the case. This is also a complete failure of the Home Department. The sentence given to Govindachami would only serve to destroy the people’s confidence in the rule of law, he said. Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala has termed the commutation of the death sentence a “shocking development.” The verdict is the result of a serious lapse on the part of the government. It conducted the case in a very irresponsible manner. In a press note issued here, the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) has said the verdict was one that gave encouragement to offenders.