Study teams find depletion of native varieties of fish in the lake

Kanthari, a Vellayani-based institute for training social entrepreneurs, will conduct a Vellayani Lake Festival on its campus on Friday.

The event marks the culmination of a month-and-a-half-long community intervention efforts in Kalliyoor and Venganoor panchayats by this year’s participants at Kanthari as part of the Save Vellayani Lake campaign.

The 19 participants from six countries, along with 10 facilitators, held studies on the lake in three categories — biodiversity, sustainable agriculture, and habitats — and interacted with various stakeholders such as farmers and fishermen, besides talking to academic experts for understanding the problems faced by the lake and finding possible solutions.

They found depletion of native varieties of fish in the lake and unsuccessful breeding of foreign varieties, affecting sustainable fishing operations. They also found that hatchlings were getting trapped in nets used by fishermen.

Lotus cultivation

Lotus cultivation, a means of livelihood for many in the area, is bringing down the water level in the lake, and reducing the oxygen in water. The participants suggested restriction of lotus cultivation to certain areas.

At 2 p.m. on Friday, the findings of the groups will be presented and stakeholders will respond to it. Minister for Electricity Kadakampally Surendran will inaugurate the event. Kovalam MLA M. Vincent will preside. School students, local body representatives, stakeholders, experts, and members of Kudumbasree and the Venganoor-based group Neerthadakam will attend the event. This will be followed by various cultural programmes.

Competitions

In the morning, a quiz on biodiversity, essay, drawing, and poetry competitions will be held for students. Prizes will be given to the winners.

The ultimate aim is to get the local community to take up and drive the lake conservation campaign forward, Santosh George, a facilitator, said.