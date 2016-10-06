The Veli tourism project is set to receive a much needed boost through the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Minister for Tourism A. C. Moideen on Wednesday.

The KIIFB will undertake a new set of development activities in the 19 acres of land acquired in Veli by the Department of Tourism back in 2001.

It was also decided at the meeting to improve existing facilities at the village, including the water sports arena under the Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC).

The project had been originally launched on March 14, 2001 by the LDF government, which planned to build an amusement park on the land adjacent to the Veli tourist village with private participation on a Built-Operate-Transfer basis.

The 20-crore amusement park was proposed to come up on three plots, including the one on the right side of Veli-Shanghumughom road. A dry park and water theme park were the highlights of the project, which was scheduled for completion in 18 months.

The project was dogged by controversies from the beginning itself with the locals residing near the tourist village opposing the project tooth and nail.

However, the authorities were able to win over the locals.

Sixteen families, who were evicted from the project site, were provided five cents of land in addition to monetary compensation.

However, the Abu Dhabi-based Southern Fun City (SFC) which was entrusted with the project later backed out. SFC had demanded more land to construct a hotel as part of the project, but the Finance Department was against further land acquisition as it would involve financial commitment. Though the department later conceded, the agreement did not materialize due to acquisition problems and further demands by the SFC group.

The present government picked up the project again, giving it a new lease on life. The new plan includes modernisation of the children’s and music park at the Veli tourist village, and a proposed business park at Akkulam.