A parked van that was used by Manaveeyam Theruvorakoottam, a collective of artists and art enthusiasts, was vandalised by unidentified miscreants at the Manaveeyam Veedhi late on Sunday.

The window panes of the vehicle, which is usually used to transport sound systems and other items for the programmes of the organisation, were found to be shattered by passers-by on Monday morning.

The police have taken into custody a person, identified as Sreejith Bava in connection with the incident.

R. Gopalakrishnan Nair, founding-member and joint secretary of the Theruvorakoottam, alleged that attempts were being made by certain organisations to ‘hijack’ the Manaveeyam Veedhi. “The Theruvorakoottam has been undertaking cultural programmes on the stretch for nearly 15 years without inconveniencing the public in any manner. We have given a written undertaking to the authorities concerned that such events would be held only from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on all Sundays

“However, of late, we have been accused of creating public nuisance and indulging in anti-social activities. Two police cases have also been registered against the organisation. We believe the damage to our vehicle is part of the attempts made to bog us down,” he alleged. Members and supporters of the organisation came together at the Manaveeyam Veedhi on Monday evening to hold a protest meet and demand that those behind the attack be brought to book.