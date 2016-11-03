CPI(M) State unit secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan inaugurating a protest organised by the Students Federation of India in front of the University of Kerala in the city on Wednesday demanding an immediate solution to the issues raised by researchers.— Photo: S Mahinsha

Says steep hike in fees denies research opportunities for poor students

Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] State unit secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has flayed the contentious decisions taken by Kerala University Vice Chancellor P.K. Radhakrishnan regarding regulations for research work.

Inaugurating a mass protest organised in front of the university headquarters here on Wednesday, Mr. Balakrishnan said that the ‘autocratic’ style of functioning of the Vice-Chancellor had created an atmosphere of unrest, which was not conducive for academics.

Govt. intervention sought

“By implementing steep fee hikes, the authorities of the university have sought to deny higher education and research facilities to those from disadvantaged sections. Such a stance went against the State’s tradition that has always stood firm for equality in all avenues, including education. The government should intervene in the issue to ensure that such decisions did not affect the careers of aspiring researchers. Attempts made to undermine the statutory powers of the Syndicate and Senate with scant regard for the prescribed norms should not be ignored,” he said.

He cautioned that the ongoing agitation by research scholars would be intensified if the authorities continued to ignore their concerns. “The Vice Chancellor has attempted to turn the university premises into a police camp by creating a false impression that a section of students strived to disrupt its functioning. Such moves would only serve to worsen the issue,” Mr. Balakrishnan said.

‘Scant regard for rules’

Presiding over the demonstration, action council chairman and former MLA V. Sivankutty accused Dr. Radhakrishnan of exercising certain special privileges with scant regard for the consequences. He demanded a Vigilance inquiry into the utilisation of funds by the university.

Syndicate members P.M. Radhamany, P. Rajesh Kumar, R. Mohanakrishnan, K. Shaji, and K. Manickaraj; NGO Union State treasurer S. Radhakrishnan; SFI State secretary M. Vijin and president Jake C. Thomas; and Kerala University Teachers’ Association general secretary S. Naseeb were presnent.