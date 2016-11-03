University of Kerala Vice-Chancellor P.K. Radhakrishnan has appealed to the agitating researchers and organisations to withdraw from protests as they disrupted the normal functioning of the university.

Explaining the circumstances that led to the suspension of six research scholars, Dr. Radhakrishnan said that five among them had barged into his office and hurled abuses at him. They were served show-cause notices, and were later placed under suspension as they had responded in an arrogant manner, he said in an official press release.

The suspensions of the five were revoked on the basis of the recommendation of a sub-committee as the students apologised for their behaviour, the release said.

Dr. Radhakrishnan added that the University Grants Commission (UGC) had issued a set of guidelines pertaining to M.Phil./Ph.D. degrees following court directives. Moreover, the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) and UGC had withdrawn the recognition of certain B.Ed. colleges and distance education centres owing to non-compliance with their guidelines. Such factors have led to the implementation of the UGC regulations of 2016 without further delay.

Recently, the Kerala High Court had turned down a petition by the research scholars against the implementation of the regulations.

The Vice Chancellor said the hike in extension fee was being wrongly portrayed as one implemented in a unilateral and unreasonable manner. According to him, research works for Ph.D. degrees are supposed to be completed within three years. Under no circumstances should they be extended beyond five years. Fellowships are being provided to the scholars for undertaking research during the particular period. Very often, extensions are sought to avoid repayment of the fellowship in case of a delay. The fine that has been imposed is being portrayed as a hefty hike in fees. The decision in this regard had been adopted by the Syndicate, despite his disapproval, he claimed.

Agitators reject offer

Meanwhile, the agitating research scholars have resolved to refrain from accepting the decision of the Vice-Chancellor to revoke the suspension of five of the six among them. The scholars have denied having made any apologies or backtracking on their demands. “We have not barged into the Vice-Chancellor’s office or hurled indecent remarks. We have been suspended on the basis of a false premise for which we do not have to seek forgiveness. We will continue with our agitation until our demands are met and the suspensions of the six researchers are revoked,” Senate member and research students’ union chairman P. Manesh said.