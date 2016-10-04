The University of Kerala, in a press note issued here on Monday, has condemned the violent agitation launched by the activists of the SFI at the varsity headquarters.

The activists had barged into the varsity headquarters raising “unjustifiable demands” and ran riot inside the premises, the press note said. The students scaled the main gate that was closed and clambered on to the first floor of the varsity building and prevented the vice chancellor and other employees from functioning. They also damaged the door of the pro-vice chancellor’s chamber and the punching machine there, the press note charged.

In order that their actions are not recorded by the CCTV camera, the activists tied the SFI flag on to the camera. Since the varsity had received advance notice about the agitation, it had asked for police protection. However, the police present in strength were mute spectators to the whole situation, the press note added.

Activists barge into varsity headquarters raising “unjustifiable demands,” say authorities