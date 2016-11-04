The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) on Thursday recorded the statement of K.M. Abraham, Additional Chief Secretary, Finance.

A special court here had ordered a precursory inquiry against the senior bureaucrat after a private litigant complained that Mr. Abraham had illegally amassed wealth beyond his known sources of income.

Mr. Abraham reportedly told investigators that his property statements to the Chief Secretary were in order. His assets were well within his earnings. Some real estate alleged to be his was actually those of his sibling’s settled in the U.S. He had a power attorney to act on their behalf.