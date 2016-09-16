The vacant seats for MBBS and BDS courses in government/government-controlled self-financing/private self-financing medical and dental colleges and government seats available in the newly-included medical and dental colleges would be filled up through an online allotment which would be published on September 18.

A press note issued here by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations on Thursday said candidates who want their higher order options to be considered for these vacancies should login to their home page and ‘çonfirm’ their options. After this candidates can reorder their options and submit fresh ones for the newly included colleges from September 16 to 1 p.m. on September 18 through the websitewww.cee.kerala.gov.in.