Useful tips on fun and friends from a singer

There are more appeals than competitive events in arts festivals, singer G. Venugopal has said.

Coming down hard on the goings-on at arts festivals, the singer said the events were turning into venues for conflicts. Instead of camaraderie between participants, parents were competing with each other. The war of words between parents and judges was bringing shame to the entire State. When fighting for a prize, it was worth taking a look at the performance of other participants, he said.

The singer was interacting with children after inaugurating Kilikkoottam, a summer camp organised by the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare, on the council premises here on Friday.

Learning by playing

Mr. Venugopal urged the children to play a lot. “Learn through play,” he told the children.

He told them to do concentrate hard on whatever they studied. A child who studied well should be able to play well too, he said. Children should maintain friendships. Only then would they be able to become good persons. One should love friends the way one loved oneself, he said.

Mr. Venugopal warned them to be vigilant against the ills of social media and other social ills too.

A 34-year career

Answering children’s queries about his career, he said he had been active as a singer for 34 years and had sung in over 300 films. “In this long journey, I have been guided by many teachers.” Singing was fun, and he had been passionate about it since childhood, he said.

Council general secretary S.P. Deepak presided.