Chief Minister declares rural Kerala Open-Defecation Free

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said he hoped that urban areas in the State would be free of open defecation by January next year.

Declaring rural Kerala Open-Defecation Free (ODF), Mr. Vijayan said achieving total sanitation in crowded and closely built-up cities was an uphill task fraught with difficulties.

Availability of piped water was an issue. The government had to factor in the large population of migrant workers who lived in labour camp conditions. Mr. Vijayan said “it was worthy of note” that Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned the State’s unique achievement in the latest episode of Mann Ki Baa t, his monthly radio address to the country.

The government had planned to invite Mr. Modi to make the ODF declaration. However, the Prime Minister, due to a schedule fixed much earlier, pleaded his inability to make it to Kerala on November 1.

The national average of toilet availability was 54 per cent of the total population. In Kerala, the percentage was 96. It was not financial might but a high standard of living and pronounced civic sense that brought about the achievement. The four per cent gap in availability of toilets had been made up.

But, still rural Kerala could not claim to be totally open-defecation free. It still remained a task to persuade people to change their old habits and use toilets.

Waste on rail tracks

He said human waste on railway tracks was another issue that required to be addressed fast. The government had raised the matter with the Centre. Ideally, only trains with sewage storage tanks should be allotted to Kerala. Water conservation measures would be fast-tracked. Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said the government’s ODF campaign had bipartisan approval. The Opposition would support the campaign.

Mr. Vijayan distributed prizes to local bodies that excelled in public sanitation and water conservation efforts.