Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan paying his respects to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi after garlanding it on Gandhi Jayanti Day at Gandhi Park in Thiruvananthapuram.— Photo: S. Mahinsha

Gandhian tenets should be an armour against the rising intolerance in the country, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

He was inaugurating the State-level Gandhi Jayanti week observance here on Sunday.

The Chief Minister said attempts to silence writers, prohibit independent thought, and control what one ate and how one dressed were gaining in strength. Against this backdrop, Gandhian ideals were more relevant than ever to promote tolerance in society.

Essence of democracy

Gandhian ideals and views had been much criticised. However, the essence of democracy was in being open to different views and outlooks. Gandhian tenets were the answer to many of the world’s problems, he stressed.

Attempts were on to glorify Gandhi’s killers, and lessen the value of his message.

Support for a temple in the name of Godse was proof of this, he said.

Freedom fighters P. Gopinathan Nair and Ayyappan Pillai were honoured on the occasion. V.S. Sivakumar, MLA, presided over the function.

District panchayat president V.K. Madhu delivered the keynote address.