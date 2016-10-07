Three District Planning Committee seats shared byLDF, UDF, BJP

The Left Democratic Front (LDF), United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured one seat each in the elections to choose the city Corporation’s three representatives in the District Planning Committee (DPC) on Thursday, with the LDF accusing the UDF and the BJP of having arrived at a tacit understanding.

The elections were held to one general seat and two seats reserved for women. In the 100-member council, with 43 LDF members, 35 BJP members and 21 UDF members, the UDF did not stand a chance to win a DPC seat.

No UDF candidate

The UDF did not field candidates for the two seats reserved for women. BJP councillor Sheeja Madhu secured the first seat with a total of 48 votes, much above the party’s strength in the council. LDF candidate Jayalekshmi won the second seat with 43 votes. The LDF’s second candidate S.R. Anju secured four votes.

Four abstain

In the general seat, the BJP did not field a candidate. UDF candidate V.R. Sini won this seat with 51 votes. LDF candidate R.P. Sivaji secured 45 votes. Four councillors abstained from voting.

“We have been seeing this understanding between them right from the Assembly election in the Nemom constituency. It repeated in the Pappanamcode ward by-election. Recently, they ganged up together in a council meeting,” said Mayor V.K. Prasanth.

However, Johnson Joseph, leader of the Congress party in the council, maintained that V.R. Sini, who belongs to UDF- constituent Communist Marxist Party (CMP), stood for the election in her ‘individual capacity.’

UDF denies charge

“The UDF had decided not to field a candidate for the DPC election. Sini expressed her desire to contest. The votes she secured are all as an individual. The allegations of an understanding with BJP are baseless,” said Mr. Joseph.

But Muslim League district president and UDF councillor Beemappally Rashid criticised the UDF council party for straying from the stated tactical line of the front.

“I abstained from the election. The other League councillor cast an invalid vote for the seat which BJP contested. Maintaining consistency in the party line is much more important than winning a seat in the DPC. We will raise this issue within the front,” said Mr. Rashid.

‘Politics not considered’

BJP parliamentary party leader Girikumar said that the party did not think of ‘politics’ in casting vote for the DPC.