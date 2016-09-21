The Opposition United Democratic Front has decided to experiment with the Facebook platform to reach out and mobilise public opinion on various issues during the budget session of the Assembly, beginning September 26.

The attempt is to involve the public in the Assembly session by getting them to post their opinion on local and State issues to be raised on the floor of the House. The Opposition members will raise these issues and the government replies will be posted on Facebook.

The office of Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala will be the driver of this social media experiment. His official page will host the programme. There is every reason for the Opposition to feel excited because of the over three lakh hits registered within hours of Mr. Chennithala’s post inviting the public to participate in the initiative.

“Let us work together to democratise the functioning of the State legislature. Please participate with an open mind in the mission to find lasting solutions to the myriad problems of the State,” Mr. Chennithala said on facebook.com/ramesh

This is not the first time Mr. Chennithala is using the social network’s platform. Earlier as Home Minister, he had utilised the social media to convey messages of some of the programmes he had launched at that time.

He had also used Facebook effectively during his tenure as Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee chief.