A joint meeting of the United Democratic Front liaison committee members, district chairpersons, and conveners on Monday decided to organise a series of agitations during the next three days with a view to stepping up pressure on the Left Democratic Front government to reconsider its stand on admissions and fee structure in private self-financing medical and dental colleges.

Addressing a press conference here, UDF convener P.P. Thankachan said that UDF workers would stage torchlight demonstrations in the Assembly constituencies on Tuesday.

Mr. Thankachan said the UDF did not discuss any other issues since its preoccupation was primarily with the ongoing agitations and the hunger stir being staged by two young Congress legislators.

PAC support

The Congress Political Affairs Committee (PAC), which met here on Monday, has decided to extend its full support to the ongoing agitation against admissions and fee hike in self-financing private medical and dental colleges. The PAC, while evaluating the agitation as a success, congratulated the UDF and Congress workers, for the success.