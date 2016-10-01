: As per its decision to broad-base its ongoing agitation in the Assembly, the Opposition United Democratic Front will organise demonstrations and marches in the 140 Assembly constituencies on Saturday.

The march and demonstration will turn out to be a show of solidarity to the three legislators who are currently on a hunger stir in the foyer of the Assembly demanding withdrawal of the agreement signed between the government and the private self-financing medical and dental colleges for admissions and fee hike.

UDF convener P.P. Thankachan said in a statement issued here here that the government’s attempt to suppress a democratic agitation would not pay off because the agitation was for a just cause.