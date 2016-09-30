UDF MLAs coming out of the Assembly complex in Thiruvananthapuram after boycotting the House proceedings on Thursday.— Photo: S. Mahinsha

Says government is blindly toeing private managements’ line, alleges bid to sabotage NEET list

The Opposition United Democratic Front leadership has decided to strengthen its ongoing agitation against the agreement signed between the State government and private self-financing medical and dental colleges with regard to admissions and the steep hike in course fee.

Addressing a press conference here after a meeting of senior UDF leaders, Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said the UDF proposed to continue the agitation till the government withdrew its decision that took “students, parents, and civil society in general for a ride.”

The government should not be obstinate. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should take the initiative to hold discussions. It is unfortunate that he did not participate in the talks the Speaker had convened in the morning. The Opposition attended the talks in the belief that the Chief Minister would be present. Instead, only Health Minister K.K. Shylaja and Law Minister A.K. Balan were present.

The government has not closed the doors on further discussions and the Opposition is not averse towards it. But government’s approach is the only stumbling block, Mr. Chennithala said. He wondered why the Chief Minister and the Health Minister were claiming that capitation fee was not in vogue in the State.

Other issues

The government had not made available the copy of the Supreme Court judgment to the Entrance Examination Commissioner and the James Committee to carry out the next stage of admissions. The entire admission issue is not confined to just fee hike and matters such as capitation fee, refundable deposits, bank guarantees were of concern, not to mention the conscious attempts to sabotage the NEET merit list. “The government is blindly toeing the private managements’ line,” he said.

Meetings

Mr. Chennithala added that as UDF chairman, he had been authorised to take decisions regarding the agitation. On October 3, a meeting of the UDF liaison committee and that of the district chairpersons and conveners would be held at the Opposition leader’s residence from 11.30 a.m.

Representatives of students and youth organisations of UDF constituents will meet at 2.30 p.m. the same day. This would be followed by a Congress Political Affairs Committee meeting at 4 p.m. at Indira Bhavan.

On October 1, UDF workers will hold demonstrations and public meetings in 140 Assembly constituencies to propagate the objectives of the current agitation, Mr. Chennithala said.