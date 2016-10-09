The UDF has expressed concern at the failure of the State government to convince the Centre to retain the foodgrains allocation for the State despite the groundwork carried out by the previous Oommen Chandy government.

Reacting to the issue on behalf of the Opposition coalition, former Food and Civil Supplies Minister Anoop Jacob said that the foodgrains allocation was affected because the LDF government failed to communicate with the Centre on the State’s needs including its commitments to orphanages and other organisations.

Mr. Jacob said the Central government had made it clear that cardholders in the APL category will get allocation only at the Minimum Support Price.

The UDF government had taken all steps to prepare the priority cardholders in anticipation of this situation. It had to take steps to issue the draft list for the entire States and published the draft in two taluks. It could not take further steps because the State went for the Assembly elections.

The LDF government had done nothing during the last four months it has been in power to take forward the steps for renewal of ration cards. The taluk-level priority list was ready for publication, but the State government preferred to prepare a State-level priority list. The delay in rearranging the taluk lists to the State level would lead to loss of time and affect the implementation of the FSA act. Mr. Jacob said that the State government had gone through a meticulous process for renewal of ration cards.

Files cleared

The UDF Cabinet had cleared the necessary rules to be framed under the act and even got the approval of the Law Department. It had sought some time to get this process of the ground.

The Centre had issued orders permitting allocation of ration foodgrains at the existing rates.

It had also put pressure on the Centre to provide more time to the State in view of the various difficulties that might arise when the act is implemented in the State, he said.

UDF calls for action

