: The United Democratic Front (UDF) on Tuesday organised dharnas in front of collectorates in 13 districts, except Thiruvananthapuram, in protest against the anti-people policies followed by the Narendra Modi government at the Centre and the LDF government in the State. The dharnas focused more on the State government’s failures than the Modi governments shortcomings.
