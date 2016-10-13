United Democratic Front (UDF) councillor V.R. Sini, who recently secured a seat in the District Planning Committee (DPC) as a representative of the city Corporation, is under pressure to step down from her new post in the light of allegations made regarding a tacit understanding between the UDF and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the elections for the same.

On Wednesday, V.M. Sudheeran, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president, requested the leader of the Corporation Congress Parliamentary Party to call for her resignation.

The request was made on the basis of an investigation report submitted by the District Congress Committee (DCC) president regarding the allegations.

The poll-alliance allegations were made by the Left Democratic Front (LDF), after all three fronts secured a seat each in the elections held on October 6.

The elections were held to one general seat and two seats reserved for women. In the general seat, the BJP did not field a candidate, and V.R. Sini, who belongs to UDF-constituent Communist Marxist Party (CMP), won this seat with 51 votes.

The UDF did not field candidates for the two reserved seats, one of which was secured by BJP councillor Sheeja Madhu with a total of 48 votes, much above the party’s strength in the council.

The LDF had accused the UDF and the BJP of having arrived at a tacit understanding in order to achieve such an equally beneficial turnout. In response, the UDF had initially denied the charges, stating that the front had decided to not field a candidate for the DPC elections and that Sini had contested in the election in her ‘individual capacity.’

Warning by Sudheeran

However, it seems that the charges were not completely baseless, as in the light of the investigation report. V.M. Sudheeran said certain UDF councillors had committed a serious mishap by failing to adhere to the front’s policy of never forming poll-time alliances or any sort of understanding with the BJP, the CPM and other non-UDF parties.

He directed the DCC president to reprimand the councillors involved in the issue and to maintain vigilance regarding such issues in the future. He also asked the president to ensure regular communication between the DCC and the party councillors regarding all policy-related decisions.