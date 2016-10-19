: Governor P. Sathasivam will inaugurate the office of the Consulate General of United Arab Emirates, at Manacaud on Wednesday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other officials will also participate.

Jamal Hussein Al Zaabi is the Consul General to South India and the head of the mission.

The opening of the UAE consulate will speed up the issuance of visa and other documents and strengthen bilateral diplomatic relationship.

In addition, it will also expedite job-related documentation for aspiring jobseekers to UAE, said a statement released here.