Two women were killed in separate accidents, both involving KSRTC buses, in the district on Tuesday.

Forty-eight year old Zeenath, who hailed from Attingal, was run over by a bus after the scooter, on which Zeenath was riding pillion, was knocked down near the Secretariat. The incident occurred around 12 p.m. Her husband Saleem was riding the two-wheeler as Zeenath was holding their grandson Ansu.

The bus, which was headed towards Palayam, knocked the vehicle while attempting to overtake it and ran over Zeenath. The others had a miraculous escape as they fell on the other side of the scooter. Zeenath was declared dead on arrival at the Government Medical College Hospital here.

In another accident, 65-year-old Omana, who hailed from Ayilyam in Attingal, was knocked down by a speeding KSRTC bus in front of the Attingal municipal office. The incident took place when Omana was going to the private bus stand after collecting her pension. She was hit by an Ernakulam-Thiruvananthapuram superfast, while the driver made an attempt at overtaking a vehicle. Despite being rushed to the Chirayinkeezhu taluk hospital, her life could not be saved.