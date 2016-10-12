Two women were killed after the scooter on which they were travelling collided with a KSRTC bus near the CRPF camp at Pallipuram on Monday evening. According to the police, the deceased have been identified as Anuja, 25, and Neenu, 19, of Nagaroor, near Kilimanoor. The KSRTC Fast passenger was coming from Attingal. Both the motorists were thrown off the scooter and sustained serious head injuries. While Neenu died en route to the Government Medical College Hospital, Anuja succumbed to her injuries on arrival at the hospital. This was despite Anuja, who rode the scooter, wearing a helmet. A case has been registered, the police said.