Two more passport attestation centres for jobseekers have become operational in the State.

According to an official release, the centres have been opened on the basis of a decision of the Union Ministry of External Affairs to decentralise attestation.

Based in city

Those residing in the State and Lakshadweep will be able to apply for attestation at VFS Global, Asiatic Business Centre, Kazhakuttam, Thiruvananthapuram (Contact number: 022-67866027), and Superb Enterprises Ltd., C.K. Towers, Panavila Junction, Thiruvananthapuram (Contact number: 0471-2334134), to which attestation work has been outsourced.

Other facilities

These facilities will function in addition to the facility of attestation/Apostille of educational and other relevant documents of jobseekers at the Passport Office in Thiruvananthapuram; the Attestation Cell of the Ministry in New Delhi; and the four branch secretariats functioning in Chennai, Guwahati, Hyderabad and Kolkata.

Jobseekers from the State and Lakshadweep can apply for attestation at the two centres.