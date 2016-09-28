Bengaluru flight from Oct. 1; Dubai flight from Oct. 30

Air connectivity to the airport here is to go up from October with the commencement of daily flights from Bengaluru and Dubai to the city and back.

Low-cost airline Indigo will operate a morning flight in the sough-after Bengalaru-Thiruvananthapuram-Bengaluru sector from October 1 giving much relief to techies and students. The flight is the fifth to be introduced in the domestic sector this calendar year. The Indigo flight will reach the domestic terminal here at 6.50 a.m. and will return to Bengaluru at 7.20 a.m.

In the international sector, Jet Airways has got nod for commencing a daily flight in the Thiruvananthapuram-Dubai-Thiruvananthapuram sector from October 30. The flight will reach the international terminal here at 5.45 a.m. from Dubai and will leave for Dubai at 8 a.m. The flight is in addition to the five flights being operated in the sector by Emirates, Air India Express, Indigo and fly Dubai.

Good demand

The demand for seats and good load factor had resulted in the new flights in the domestic and international sectors, Airport Director, George G. Tharakan told The Hindu on Tuesday. The Jet Airways flight had been included in the winter schedule that comes into effect on October 29.

Mr. Tharakan said there had been a significant increase in the number of flights operated from Thiruvananthapuram International Airport since January 2016. The demand for ‘red eye’ flights (those operated in the night) had surprised even the airline operators, he added.

Connectivity

The Indigo flight from Thiruvananthapuram at 12.05 p.m. that reached New Delhi at 3.20 p.m. had good patronage. The airlines had commenced a flight to Bengalaru in March and a late night flight to Delhi. Indigo had also been offering direct connectivity to Mumbai since September 10. The number of airlines operating in the domestic and international sector had touched 18, he added.