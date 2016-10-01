The City police on Thursday arrested two persons on charge of stealing valuables from households under the guise of coconut climbers.

The Nemom police have identified the accused as Sandeep, 29, and Sanoj, 26, of Vellayani. There were nabbed after an investigation was conducted into the theft of five sovereigns of gold from a house in Kalliyoor.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to have stolen money from a car after breaking its windshield, besides having broken into several houses during burglary attempts. Sandeep was involved in numerous cases of thefts registered in Nemom, Thiruvallam, Nedumangad, and Anchal police stations.