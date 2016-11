Train services are to be affected on November 6 and 7 on account of work on a subway at the level-crossing gate between the Neyyatinkara and Parassala railway stations.

Train 16128 Guruvayur- Chennai Egmore Express leaving Guruvayur on November 6 will be detained at Neyyattinkara for one hour, according to Railways.

Train 12642 Nizamuddin-Kanyakumari Express, reaching on November 7, will be detained at Aralvaymoli for 30 minutes.

Train 56319 Nagercoil-Coimbatore Passenger, scheduled to leave Nagercoil at 7.15 a.m. on November 7, will have a late start by 45 minutes at 8 a.m. on account of the work. Train 16340 Nagercoil-Mumbai CST Express, scheduled to leave Nagercoil at 6.30 a.m. on November 7, will have a late start by 40 minutes at 7.10 a.m.