Traffic restrictions will be imposed by the police in the capital for four hours from 2 p.m. on Monday in view of the Children’s Rally to be taken out on the occasion of Children’s Day.

Motorists have been asked to avoid the Palayam-VJT Hall-Statue-Pulimoodu-Ayurveda College-Overbridge corridor of the M. G. Road from the time the children’s rally is taken out from SMV Higher Secondary School to the University College grounds, the Assistant Commissioner, Traffic, North Sub-Division said in a release.

During the period, motorists can go via Palayam-Nandavanam-Bakery junction-Panavila to their destinations.

The vehicles proceeding to Peroorkada and Nedumangad should deviate from Overbridge and move along Thampanoor. The vehicles from East fort to Pattom side should move along Mitrandapuram, Kaithamukku, Vanchiyoor, Pettah, General Hospital and Palayam to the destination.

Parking will also be restricted along the busy arterial road on Monday.

Vehicles have been asked to park parallel to the road and without affecting the movement of other vehicles along the carriageway.

The driver or the cleaner should be present in the parked vehicles.

Mobile number

The parked vehicles that are left without the driver should exhibit the mobile number of the driver to enable the police to contact them in case of any emergency.

The police have appealed to road users to cooperate with the traffic arrangements.

The public can provide suggestions and complaints to the mobile numbers 9497987001, 9497987002 and phone number 0471-2558731 and 2558732.