In connection with Hamid Ansari’s visit

The City traffic police will implement traffic regulations from August 29 to 31 on account of the visit of Vice President Hamid Ansari.

Vehicular flow and parking will be restricted in the main thoroughfare passing by the Thiruvananthapuram airport, All Saints College, Chakka, Pettah, Pattoor, General Hospital, Aasan Square, Martyrs’ Column, R.R. Lamp, Museum, Vellayambalam, Raj Bhavan and Kowdiar from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on August 29, an official press release said.

On the next day, there will be restrictions along Raj Bhavan, Vellayambalam, Museum, R.R. Lamp, Palayam, V.J.T. Hall, Aasan Square, General Hospital, Pattoor, Nalumukku, Pettah, Chakka, Venpalavattom, Akkulam, Kuzhivila, Mukkolakkal, Attinkuzhy, Technopark, Kazhakuttam and Vetturoad from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Raj Bhavan, Vellayambalam and Museum from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Raj Bhavan, Vellayambalam, Museum, R.R. Lamp, G.V. Raja Pavilion and PMG from 7 p.m. to 9.30 p.m.

The restrictions will continue on August 31 for vehicular flow passing by Raj Bhavan, Vellayambalam, Museum, R.R. Lamp, Palayam, V.J.T. Hall, Aasan Square, General Hospital, Pattoor, Nalumukku, Pettah, Chakka, All Saints College, Shanghumughom and airport from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.