The police will put in place traffic regulations on Sunday in view of the procession to be taken out as part of the Onam celebrations.

Parking of vehicles will be prohibited at Kowdiar, Vellayambalam, Palayam, Statue, Ayurveda College, Thampanoor, Choorakattupalayam, Killipalam, Attakulangara, and East Fort from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Vehicles for Thampanoor or East Fort from MC Road must proceed along Mannanthala, Kudappanakunnu, Peroorkada, Pipinmoodu, Sasthamangalam, Edapazhanji, and Thycaud flyover. Vehicles entering the city from NH-66 bypass must proceed along Ulloor, Medical College, Kannammoola, General Hospital, underpass, Bakery flyover, and Panavila. Vehicles from Nedumangad will have to move along Peroorkada, Pipinmoodu, Sasthamangalam, Edapazhanji, Vazhuthacaud, and Panavila. Vehicles from Neyyattinkara for East Fort must proceed along Kaimanam, Maruthoorkadavu, Kalady, and Manacaud. All vehicles, including KSRTC buses, headed for MC road, NH bypass, and Nedumangad from Thampanoor should proceed along Aristo Junction, Model School Junction, and Panavila after the procession reaches the main gate of the Secretariat.

Vehicles could be parked on the compounds of Kerala University office, University College, Sanskrit college, Women’s college, LBS institute in Poojappura, Tagore Theatre, Water Authority premises, St. Joseph’s HSS, police ground in Thycaud, Government Arts College, Swathi Thirunal College of Music, SMV School, Attakulangara school, Fort High School, Attukal Devi Temple, and Putharikandam ground.

Parking will also be permitted on the law college road at PMG, Museum -Nandavanam road, Vellayambalam- Sasthamangalam road, and the Enchakkal-Kovalam bypass. Call 0471-2558731, 0471-2558732, 9497987001 or 949798002 for complaints.