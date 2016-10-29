The Kerala State Cooperative Tourism Federation Limited (TOURFED) has said that the Registrar of Cooperative Societies has not found any instance of corruption or illegality in the conduct of various tourism-related vocational training courses conducted by its Tourfed Academy for Management Studies. In a statement here, TOURFED chairman Pazhakulam Madhu said the institution was well within its rights to conduct such courses, given its bylaw. Since TOURFED had no authority to issue certificates, it appointed a university-affiliated institution as service provider on a 50:50 profit-sharing basis and granted franchises to conduct the courses. The service provider would oversee the training provided to students by the franchise. The students are registered with Bharathiyar University.

TOURFED’s application for authority to conduct the courses was still under consideration of the government. The recent allegations against TOURFED was politically motivated. TOURFED had informed the government its decision to stop the courses due to the delay in getting sanction to conduct them. TOURFED had commenced the courses to provide high quality training to students at a comparably lesser cost. Mr. Madhu said TOURFED was confident of facing any inquiry and the insinuations against the institution had no factual or legal basis.