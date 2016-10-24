Kavalam Sreekumar sings for children of school for visually impaired

In a unique musical experience, singer Kavalam Sreekumar crooned to the beats set by visually impaired children at the inaugural function of a children’s park at the Government School for Visually Impaired, Vazhuthacaud.

The park was built using funds raised by the city division of the Life Insurance Corporation Employees Union.

Sreekumar, whose inaugural speech was interrupted by requests from the crowd for a song, conceded by singing Vadakkathi... pennale , written by his father, poet Kavalam Narayana Panicker. The students cheerfully joined him with their beats, showcasing their own musical talent. Prizes were distributed to students.